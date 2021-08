Contributed photo

SHELTON - The farmers market will play host Saturday to a special event to aid the family of a 13-year-old city boy who died last month.

Liquid Lunch will have a food truck roll out from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the market, 100 Canal St. East, with 100 percent of the proceeds going to the family of Michael “Mikey” John Buckley.