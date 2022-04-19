For Earth Day, plant native plants, practice benign neglect JESSICA DAMIANO April 19, 2022 Updated: April 19, 2022 10:22 a.m.
1 of3 This image provided by Mt. Cuba Center shows the formal native plant garden blooming at the botanical garden, located in Hockessin, Del. Plantings depicted are: Amsonia tabernaemontana 'Storm Cloud', Asclepias tuberosa, Coreopsis verticillata 'Crazy Cayenne', Gillenia trifoliata 'Pink Profusion', Monarda didyma 'AChall', Penstemon 'Dark Towers', Physocarpus opulifolius 'SMPOTW', Rudbeckia maxima, Sisyrinchium angustifolium 'Lucerne', Solidago sphacelata 'Golden Fleece' and Symphyotrichum oblongifolium 'October Skies'. (Alessandra N. Stokley/Mt. Cuba Center via AP) Alessandra N. Stokley/AP Show More Show Less
2 of3 This June 2020 image provided by Debbie Roos shows North Carolina native plants (culver's root, coneflower, whorled tickseed, hoary skullcap, blazing star, cup plant, climbing aster, stemless ironweed and blackhaw viburnum) growing in the demonstration Pollinator Paradise Garden in Pittsboro, N.C. (Debbie Roos/NC Cooperative Extension via AP) Debbie Roos/AP Show More Show Less
Picture this: You step into your garden, and the beds are brimming with flowers that thrive on benign neglect.
You seldom need to water them, and they don’t require much in the way of fertilizer, either. What’s more, you feel like Snow White as birds, bees and butterflies congregate around you, eating seeds and gathering pollen.
