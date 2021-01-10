For this chef, a love of regional produce breeds inspiration

CUMBERLAND ISLAND, Ga. (AP) — Chef Whitney Otawka no longer runs the culinary program at the Greyfield Inn on Cumberland Island off the coast of Georgia but in many ways, she still feels like she’s back on that 17.5 mile stretch of land. In March, news of the coronavirus reached the wild shores of the island and effectively shut everything down. Otawka, who at the time was expecting her first child, made the difficult decision to leave behind a place that, perhaps more than any other, has molded her into the chef she is today.
“(Cumberland Island) is so wild that there’s no permanent home base for me there,” Otawka said. “I had to know that if I needed to get my child to a doctor quickly that it wouldn’t be a three hour journey so I made the choice to leave.” She and her husband, fellow chef Ben Wheatley, packed up their belongings and moved to the mainland three weeks before the arrival of their son, a culinarily adventurous little boy they affectionately call Fig. Currently the family is in Fernandina Beach, Fla., just south of Cumberland Island but will move to Savannah in 2021.