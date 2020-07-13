Former Boy Scout leader charged with rape, child abuse

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (AP) — A former Boy Scout leader was charged with rape and child abuse for crimes dating back years, court records show.

Andrew Rowland, 45, of Overland Park faces charges of rape, aggravated indecent liberties with a child involving sex, and two counts of child abuse, the Kansas City Star reported.

The allegations in a July 4 criminal complaint date from 2010 to 2018.

Rowland, the owner of antique and estate sale businesses in Overland Park, was the scoutmaster for Boy Scouts of America Troop 284 in Overland Park. He was arrested July 5.

The regional Boy Scouts organization said was removed from his position as a scoutmaster following the allegations.

That action came at least three months after Rowland had been under investigation by police.