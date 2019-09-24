Former Corrections employee files sexual harassment lawsuit

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — A former employee of Montana's Department of Corrections has filed a lawsuit alleging she was sexually harassed by the agency's director.

The lawsuit filed Friday by Adrianne Cotton also alleges her job was eliminated in retaliation for talking about the harassment during a human resources investigation.

It says that while driving to Billings in September 2017, Director Reginald Michael told Cotton he had a history of "subordinates requesting to engage in sexual activity with him." Soon after, he asked about her interest in the deputy director position.

Lee Newspapers of Montana reports state human resources investigation found her complaints to be unsubstantiated.

Cotton was the agency's government relations officer when her job was among several eliminated in November 2018 as part of a restructuring.

Michael and the department declined to comment on the lawsuit.