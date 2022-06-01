Former Democratic SoS candidates endorse one-time rival

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate 3 1 of 3 Kate Brumback/AP Show More Show Less 2 of 3 Kate Brumback/AP Show More Show Less 3 of 3





ATLANTA (AP) — All three of the Democratic candidates for secretary of state who didn't make it into a runoff to be the party's nominee have fallen in line behind a single former rival.

The campaign of former state Rep. Dee Dawkins-Haigler on Wednesday announced the endorsements of John Eaves, former Fulton County Board of Commissioners chairman; Floyd Griffin, former Milledgeville mayor and state senator; and Michael Owens, former Cobb County Democratic Party chairman.