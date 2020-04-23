Former Gov. Locke among finalists for Bellevue College head

BELLEVUE, Wash. (AP) — Bellevue College’s board of trustees have announced that former Washington Gov. Gary Locke is one of three finalists for Bellevue College interim president.

Yoshiko Harden, a Seattle Central College vice president and Raul Rodriguez, interim president of East Los Angeles College, are the other finalists, trustees said Wednesday.

The candidate chosen will replace Jerry Weber, who resigned in last month with Gayle Colston Barge, a vice president who altered a campus mural of two Japanese American children in a World War II incarceration camp, The Seattle Times reported. Provost Kristen Jones has been serving as acting president since their resignations.

Locke was governor of Washington from 1997 to 2005 and was the first Chinese American to be elected governor in the United States. During the Obama administration, he served as Commerce secretary and U.S. ambassador to China.

Harden is vice president of student services at Seattle Central College.

Rodriguez has served as interim president of East Los Angeles College since July 2019.

The board expects to vote on a final choice in late May.