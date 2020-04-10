Former Lehi public official charged in $800K fraud case

LEHI, Utah (AP) — A former Lehi City public works chief has been charged with multiple felonies after prosecutors accuse him of allegedly stealing $800,000 from the northern Utah city through fraudulent charges paid to his cousin's company.

Former Lehi City Streets superintendent Wade Allred, 42, was charged with 15 felonies related to theft, communications fraud, money laundering and witness tampering, the Salt Lake Tribune reported Thursday.

Allred's cousin received money through his company Vinco for building materials used by the streets department, but the department never received the materials, prosecutors said.

Allred was responsible for ordering and supervising the delivery of materials, prosecutors said, adding that he allegedly submitted dozens of fraudulent invoices over a five-year period.

Allred was fired from his position last fall during a county investigation into suspicious invoices brought to officials by coworkers, authorities said. County officials said Lehi normally contracts with Geneva Rock.

Allred's attorney Brett Anderson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The city is fully cooperating with the county during the case, Lehi City spokesman Cameron Boyle said.