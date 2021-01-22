Former Mississippi police officer pleads to obstruction

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A former police officer in Mississippi has pleaded guilty to obstruction of a federal investigation by destroying and hiding text messages and images of a juvenile girl, federal prosecutors said.

Mark Coleman, 57, who served with the Jackson Police Department for more than 20 years, entered the plea Thursday before U.S. District Judge Tom S. Lee, said Acting U.S. Attorney Darren LaMarca and Special Agent in Charge Michelle Sutphin with the Federal Bureau of Investigation in Mississippi.