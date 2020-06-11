Former Nevada secretary of state leads for county commission

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A former Nevada secretary of state was well ahead Thursday in the vote for the Democratic nomination for the powerful lawmaking body with jurisdiction over the Las Vegas Strip.

Unofficial results with votes yet to be counted had Ross Miller with more than twice the tally of the closest of five lesser-known candidates.

The winner will face Republican Las Vegas City Councilman Stavros Anthony in November for the seat now held by Larry Brown, who is term-limited. The district covers northwest Las Vegas.

Miller, 44, is a lawyer and former prosecutor who served two terms as Nevada's top election official before losing a campaign for state attorney general in 2014. His father, Bob Miller, was governor from 1989 to 1999.

Other candidates were: Hunter Cain, a former aide to Democratic U.S. Rep. Dina Titus; Patsy Brown, a postal service contractor; Fayyaz Raja, a former Asian American and Pacific Islander Democratic Caucus official; and county employees Jenny Penney and Gary Hosea.

All seven current Clark County Commission members are Democrats. Unlike the state Legislature, the panel meets year-round, governing a county the size of New Jersey with 2.3 million residents and 150,000 hotel rooms. The region hosts more than 40 million tourists per year.