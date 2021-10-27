Former North Carolina sheriff indicted on additional charges

OXFORD, N.C. (AP) — A former North Carolina sheriff who was previously accused of threatening to kill a deputy has been indicted on charges of falsifying law enforcement training records, court records showed Wednesday.
A grand jury said former Granville County Sheriff Brindell Wilkins used deception to retain his law enforcement certification from the N.C. Sheriffs’ Education and Training Standards Division, and that he knowingly submitted false and misleading information between 2012 and 2018. According to court records, Wilkins allegedly falsified records to show he had completed mandated annual training and firearm qualification requirements, when he actually had not, news outlets reported.