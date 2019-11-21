Former SHS student earns Ph.D.

Kelsey Murphy, a member of the Shelton High School Class of 2011, has received her doctorate of philosophy in biomedical science in neuroscience and neurological disorders from the University of Toledo. Murphy’s research and dissertation focused on the detection and treatment of early-onset Alzheimer’s disease.

Murphy received her B.S. in biology in 2015 from Fairfield University with a concentration in molecular biology and a minor in psychology. She will continue her postdoctoral research at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. Her research, funded by a T32 training grant from the National Institute of Health in collaboration with the Carolina Institute of Developmental Disabilities, will focus on “knocking out” a specific gene that is known to be involved in autism spectrum disorders.