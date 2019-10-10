Former Shelton High Principal Smith loses grievance

Beth Smith, who went from high school principal to supervisor of special education earlier this year, has lost her grievance - in which she claimed the move was punitive - filed against the school district.

The three-person panel of Board of Education Chairman Mark Holden and fellow board members Tom Minotti and Anne Gaydos denied Smith’s grievance in a hearing Tuesday, Oct. 8. According to the union contract, the board of education chair heads the panel and selects the other two members.

Smith appeared before the panel Tuesday, Oct. 8, and made her case in public - a last-minute decision on Smith’s part, according to Holden. Fellow Board of Education members Darlisa Ritter and David Gioiello attended the hearing, as did school Superintendent Dr. Chris Clouet, union representative Victoria White and attorneys representing Smith and the school district, respectively.

“Her claim was that her reassignment was punishment, which we decided it was not,” said Holden. “The superintendent made the move for the good of the district.”

Smith had sought to be returned to her post as high school principal. Smith has 10 days from formal receipt of the panel’s decision to file a complaint with a state arbitrator. Holden said he has not been informed of Smith’s next move. Smith is away and unavailable for comment at this time.

Some comments on social media stated that Smith was to be reinstated as high school principal, with interim principal Kathy Riddle being moved within the district. Holden said there is “nothing to indicate (Smith) will be back at the high school. I do not know what others might try in the future.”

Holden, Minotti and Gaydos will not be returning to the Board of Education after their present terms, since all three failed to be nominated by the Shelton Republican Town Committee, then lost primary challenges in early September. Holden said the Board of Education cannot make such an appointment, with board only voting for or against a candidate chosen by the superintendent.

“The union contract states that the superintendent has the authority to reassign individuals for whatever reason if it is in the best interest of the district,” said Holden. “This clearly falls under this.”

Holden said some of Smith’s complaints were that she lost her supervisory duties and her pay remains static because of the shift from the principal position to the special education supervisor role, which pays several thousand less per year. Holden said Smith’s salary was not reduced, instead, as per the union contract, it remained at 164,595 for principal last year (and current year in new position). If Smith was still principal she would be receiving $169,368. Holden said the contract states that Smith will keep her present salary until her new position’s salary exceeds what she earns at present.

Smith and former Shelton High Assistant Principal John Skerritt were placed on administrative leave last March. Shelton police began investigating the pair after officers were called to the high school in response to an alleged sexual assault involving two students.

Shelton Police Chief Shawn Sequeira said at the time that the department attempted to determine whether school personnel adhered to Connecticut General Statutes when dealing with potentially criminal situations.

That six-week investigation was closed earlier in May, with no criminal charges filed. The police report on the investigation stated that Shelton police had sought a warrant for the arrest of both administrators for risk of injury to a minor and interfering with police, but State’s Attorney Margaret E. Kelley declined to prosecute.

Smith was then reassigned to the district’s central office, where she was named special education supervisor. Smith has a background in special education, in the past serving as the department chair for special education. Riddle was named the interim high school principal for the 2019-20 school year. Skerritt was named assistant principal at Shelton Intermediate School.

brian.gioiele@hearstmediact.com