Former TV meteorologist to seek Kansas Senate seat

SHAWNEE, Kan. (AP) — A former Kansas City area TV meteorologist has announced plans to seek a Kansas Senate seat being vacated by the retirement of one of the Legislature's most conservative members.

Mike Thompson, who served as chief meteorologist for WDAF until he retired last year, announced Monday that he is seeking the District 10 seat being vacated in mid-January by Republican Mary Pilcher-Cook. She announced Friday that she is resigning.

Thompson, of Shawnee, said he plans to seek the appointment to fill the remainder of Pilcher-Cook’s term and then run in the primary for a chance at a full four years in November 2020, The Kansas City Star reports.

In his campaign announcement, Thompson described himself as a “pro-life, committed conservative, who will uphold the core Republican principles of limited government, individual liberty, free enterprise and traditional values.”

Earlier this year, two other candidates — Republican state Rep. Tom Cox and Shawnee City Councilwoman Lindsey Constance, a Democrat — said they are running for the seat.