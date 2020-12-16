Former Waukesha diary company ordered to pay wages, benefits

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Waukesha dairy operation that abruptly closed down nearly eight years ago must pay at least $1.1 million in wages and benefits to former employees, Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul announced Wednesday.

Golden Guernsey Dairy, LLC shut down operations in January 2013 without providing the required notice under Wisconsin’s business closure law, Kaul said. The law requires employers of at least 50 or more people to provide at least 60 days advance notice to both its employees and state and local government officials prior to closing. Wages and benefits must be paid during that period.