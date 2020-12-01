Former correctional officer sentenced for smuggling scheme

GREENBELT, Md. (AP) — A former correctional officer was sentenced to prison for helping smuggle drugs and other items into a prison in Maryland in exchange for payments.

U.S. District Judge Paula Xinis on Monday sentenced Janel Griffin, 41, to 27 months in federal prison and three years of supervised release after she pleaded guilty to a federal racketeering charge, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Maryland said in a news release.

“This prosecution demonstrates that we will not tolerate employees in positions of trust violating their oaths,” U.S. Attorney Robert K. Hur said.

According to her plea agreement, Griffin smuggled the drugs, tobacco, flash drives and cellphones to at least one inmate at Maryland Correctional Institute Jessup, and met with other facilitators to receive products and bribe payments in 2017.

The inmate, Corey Alston, has previously pleaded guilty to a racketeering charge and admitted that he was the leader in the conspiracy. He sold the smuggled items he received to other inmates at the prison, his plea agreement said.

Aside from Griffin and Alston, 12 other defendants — six outside facilitators, three prison employees, and three inmates — have pleaded guilty.