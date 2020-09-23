Former detective who sexted informant sentenced to jail

BEND, Ore. (AP) — A former Redmond Police detective who sexted with an undercover informant will serve five days jail and 18 months probation, a judge ruled Tuesday.

The Deschutes County jail will make “special accommodations” to protect Cory Michael Buckley because of his status as a former officer, The Bulletin reported.

Buckley, 43, pleaded guilty to official misconduct for improperly using his work-issued cellphone to send inappropriate texts to a woman in 2017. He was sentenced Tuesday.

Buckley was working on the Central Oregon Drug Enforcement team when he met with a Prineville woman who provided him with information about a drug buy.

At the time, the woman had an open criminal case and was facing a possible prison sentence for her involvement with illegal drugs. Several weeks later, Buckley began sending her “sexually charged” texts.

He met with the woman outside a mall, where he touched her sexually in his patrol car, according to Deschutes County District Attorney John Hummel. Buckley did not admit to sexual contact with the woman.

Buckley joined Redmond Police in 2014 after working for Sunriver Police Department. He resigned from Redmond Police in January.

"I was irresponsible in my actions, but I’m just trying to move forward,” Buckley said in court.

Buckley's lawyer, TJ Spear, said Buckley had issues from a work incident in 2016 in which he killed a gunman in Redmond, including undiagnosed post-traumatic stress disorder and alcohol abuse.