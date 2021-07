Jeremy Segrott // Flickr

COLFAX, Wash. (AP) — A former Washington State University fraternity member has pleaded not guilty to two counts of furnishing liquor to a minor the night a student died of alcohol poisoning during a fraternity event.

The Whitman County Prosecuting Attorney charged Jeremy McAteer, along with 14 others, with supplying liquor to one or more underage people on the night of Nov. 11, 2019.