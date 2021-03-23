Former officer charged with tampering, lying after shooting

DOVER, Del. (AP) — A former Delaware police officer has been charged with evidence tampering and lying to investigators in connection with his shooting and wounding of a carjacking suspect.
A New Castle County grand jury on Monday indicted former Wilmington police officer James MacColl on felony counts of tampering with physical evidence and making a false statement to law enforcement. MacColl also faces a misdemeanor charge of official misconduct. The offenses carry no mandatory prison time but a maximum combined penalty of five years in prison.