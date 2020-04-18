Former officer pleads guilty to steroids charge

SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) — Prosecutors say a former Shreveport police officer has pleaded to drug conspiracy charges involving anabolic steroids.

U.S. Attorney David C. Joseph announced that Brian Skinner pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute anabolic steroids.

According to prosecutors, Skinner from 2016 through 2018 obtained anabolic steroids on multiple occasions from an acquaintance he met at a gym. In addition to obtaining the anabolic steroids for himself, prosecutors said Skinner also obtained them to distribute to a third party.

Skinner faces up to ten years in prison and a $500,000 fine. He is scheduled to be sentenced in May.

Skinner was indicted last year along with former Bossier Parish Deputy Jonathan Colgin. Colgin entered a not guilty plea in December.