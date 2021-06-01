Former police officer pleads guilty to privacy violation

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A former Berlin police officer has pleaded guilty to violating a man's privacy by taking his photo in a hospital as the man awaited involuntary emergency admission to the New Hampshire State Hospital.

Philip Pelletier, 32, was working on an overtime shift at Androscoggin Valley Hospital in Berlin in 2019 and was supervising the man, the attorney general's office said. Pelletier was accused of taking the man's photo without his consent while the man was in a patient room. Pelletier was charged with violation of privacy, a misdemeanor.