Former prosecutor, 8 others charged in police report case

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A former prosecutor was indicted along with former police department employees, an attorney and others in a scheme to profit from confidential police report information, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said Friday.

Former Shelby County Assistant District Attorney Glenda Adams, 48, was charged with bribery of a public servant, official misconduct and violation of a computer act, the TBI said. She was fired last fall after District Attorney Amy Weirich asked the TBI to look into allegations of misconduct.

Also accused of the same charges were former Memphis Police Department employees Egypt Berry, 36, and Martin Nolan, 34. Former police department employee Latausha Blair, 50, was charged with violation of a computer act.

Memphis attorney Aaron Neglia, 38, was charged with bribery of a public servant and violation of a computer act.

The others charged were Renatta Dillard, 54, violation of a computer act; Roderick Harvey, 39, bribery of a public servant and violation of a computer act; Marcus Lewis, 41, bribery of a public servant; and Mustafa Sajid, 41, bribery of a public servant.

Berry and Dillard were taken into custody Friday, and Harvey remained at large. The others were to turn themselves in, the TBI said.

The Associated Press could not immediately determine whether those indicted had lawyers to speak on their behalf.

The case is still under investigation, and more indictments are expected, the agency said.