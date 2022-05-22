Former soldier gets prison for sexual contact with child

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — An Illinois man has been sentenced to spend more than nine years in prison after he admitted having sexual contact with a child 15 years ago when he was a soldier at Georgia's Fort Stewart.

Clarence Michael Lynch of Highland, Illinois, was sentenced Thursday to serve nine years and one month in prison followed by 15 years of supervised release and was ordered to pay a fine of $2,000. He had pleaded guilty to abusive sexual contact of a child under 12. He was already a registered sex offender because of a previous conviction, prosecutors said.