Found: Shelton family welcomes Charlie home

Charlie, lost for more than a month after running away during the July 3 fireworks, has been found safe. Charlie was found in a ravine near Bridgeport Avenue. Charlie, lost for more than a month after running away during the July 3 fireworks, has been found safe. Charlie was found in a ravine near Bridgeport Avenue. Photo: Contributed Photo Photo: Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Found: Shelton family welcomes Charlie home 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

After more than a month, Charlie, the 1-year-old, 45-pound brown and white bulldog who had captured the hearts of the local community, has been found safe and sound.

Charlie, a one-year-old brown and white bulldog, was found in a ravine just off Bridgeport Avenue on Wednesday by a young couple on a walk, Shelton Animal Control said. The young bulldog was a little disheveled and dehydrated, but after more being missing more than a month, his owner, Aimee Artes, is just happy he’s home.

“Charlie has been FOUND!!!!” Artes wrote on her Facebook page Wednesday.

Artes had been searching for the pup since July 3, when he slipped out of his harness and ran off during Shelton’s fireworks. Since then, she’s been online and out in the streets posting flyers in an attempt to find Charlie.

“Welcome home Charlie,” was the statement on the shelter’s Facebook page.

Shelter staff stated that “a young couple found Charlie. We are very happy.”

“We have been overwhelmed with the community’s support,” Aimee Artes said during the arduous search for their family dog. “We have faith that he will be coming home soon. Charlie is very loved by his family, and we need him home. He is very loved and extremely missed. Thank you for your thoughts, prayers and shares.”

“I want to thank everyone for all they have done for us in this difficult time,” said Artes last month.

The family was offering a $1,000 reward to anyone who found Charlie.

brian.gioiele@hearstmediact.com