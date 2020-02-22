Fountain Square developer: New businesses will not impact site traffic

The addition of a day care center and a DQ Grill and Chill in Fountain Square will not negatively impact traffic within the development, according to project experts.

David Sullivan of Milone & MacBroom submitted the updated traffic analysis to the Planning & Zoning Commission Tuesday, Feb. 11, regarding the proposed replacement of the proposed bank building with The Goddard School and reduction of one of the pad sizes for the DQ with a drive-thru.

This was the second public hearing on the latest changes to the development’s proposal, which would also increase the retail space of the large retail building by 4,000 square feet at the Fountain Square project site at 801 Bridgeport Ave., on the corner of Bridgeport Avenue and Parrott Drive that also would be home to a Marriott hotel.

The developer’s attorney, Dominick Thomas, said the developer needed the additional square footage because negotiations are underway with a prospective tenant seeking 8,000 to 10,000 square feet of space in that building.

After receiving this latest information, the commission closed the public hearing.

During the first public hearing on this matter last month, the commissioners had voiced concern about the parking available for The Goddard School, which would have some 150 students and 30 employees. The Goddard School owner Kim Murray, who has another school in Monroe, said the students, ages 6 weeks to 5 years old, would be dropped off and picked up on staggered schedules, which would help alleviate any traffic congestion issues.

The updated traffic analysis was done for structures totaling some 87,500 square feet and 123 hotel rooms and found “the changes in land use will result in small changes to site-generated traffic and will have no negative impact” to the findings in the original traffic study for the site.

Patrick Rose, of Rose Tiso and Co., representing the developer, told the commission that a patio with outdoor seating has been added at the DQ Grill and Chill along with benches on either side of the walkway entering the building.

Thomas also noted that a retail business, as of yet unnamed, will be in the Panera building.

Rose also showed commissioners the site plans with all interior sidewalks clearly marked.

“There are ample sidewalks,” said Rose, responding to one resident concern voiced at the first public hearing on this proposal about the need for more sidewalks along the interior of the development.

