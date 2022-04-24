Four months after tornado, Kentucky focuses on rebuilding ADRIAN SAINZ and BRUCE SCHREINER, Associated Press April 24, 2022 Updated: April 24, 2022 10:15 a.m.
MAYFIELD, Ky. (AP) — Sundays at the Bullock home in rural Kentucky were filled with lasting memories: big family dinners, cornhole, basketball and karaoke.
Those gatherings ended the night of Dec. 10, when a massive tornado obliterated their Dawson Springs house, trapping Chris Bullock, 17-year-old son Stevie and miniature poodle Dewey under a crumbled brick wall in the basement. Her husband pulled them from the rubble with minor injuries, but the house where she and her family lived for 26 years was gone.
Written By
ADRIAN SAINZ and BRUCE SCHREINER