Four more deaths, positive cases top 300 in Shelton

Shelton City Hall. Shelton City Hall. Photo: Contributed Photo Photo: Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 264 Caption Close Four more deaths, positive cases top 300 in Shelton 1 / 264 Back to Gallery

SHELTON — Four more residents of nursing homes in Shelton have reportedly died of coronavirus-related complications on a day when the city’s number of positive cases eclipsed 300.

The Naugatuck Valley Health District data, released Friday, puts the city’s death toll at 57, with 56 of those residents having lived at nursing homes. Data released by state health officials show that all four Shelton nursing homes have had residents die, with more than a hundred overall testing positive.

“Our condolences go out to the families and friends of those we, as a city, have lost,” said city Public Safety Director Michael Maglione.

Shelton now has 306 positive tests. Maglione says, beside the vast number in the nursing homes and assisted living facilities, there are more than 130 different spots with individuals testing positive throughout Shelton, with varying age ranges.

Overall, there are 741 positive cases in the Valley. In all, there are 71 Valley deaths — with 11 in Seymour, two in Derby and one in Ansonia — from complications related to COVID-19, and 63 of those deaths were residents of nursing homes or assisted living facilities.

Statewide, there are 16,809 positive cases — 7,146 of those in Fairfield County — with 1,036 deaths from COVID-19-related complications. Overall, there are 1,946 people hospitalized with COVID-19. The numbers have prompted Gov. Ned Lamont to order that all residents wear masks or facial coverings when in public while also maintaining social distancing if leaving their home is necessary.

For public health surveillance, laboratory-confirmed COVID-19-associated deaths are defined as patients who tested positive for COVID-19 around the time of death, said NVHD Director Jessica Stelmaszek, adding that this is not a determination of the cause of death.

Area health district officials are continuing to urge residents to stay home as much as possible and practice social distancing by keeping 6 feet between you and others if you must go out.

“It is evident that we remain in the acceleration phase of the COVID-19 pandemic, meaning we are consistently receiving an increasing number of cases,” NVHD Director Jessica Stelmaszek said. “With an increasing number of cases, we can expect that we will continue to see an increased number of COVID-19-related deaths.”

To minimize the amount of people who can be exposed, Stelmaszek said families should designate one person per household to do grocery shopping or other necessary errands. Those going out in public should wear a cloth face covering, she added.

Of the Valley deaths, 51 were people 80 and older, 16 were between 70 and 79, three were between 60 and 69 years of age, and one was between 40 and 49.

Beside Shelton’s 306 positive cases, reported Thursday, there are 119 in Ansonia, 113 in Naugatuck, 112 in Seymour, 68 in Derby and 23 in Beacon Falls.

Data show that 211, or 28 percent, of the 741 confirmed cases among Valley residents are individuals who currently reside in a nursing home, assisted living facility, group home or similar setting. Overall, 140 of Shelton’s 306 confirmed COVID-19 cases are residents of nursing or assisting living facilities.

Positive cases cover a wide range of ages, with Valley data showing that 153 people are 80 and older; 78 are between 70 and 79; 120 are between 60 and 69; 114 are between 50 and 59; 114 are between 40 and 49; 96 are between 30 and 39; 60 are between 20 and 29; and six between 10 and 19 years of age.

Lamont’s executive orders have shuttered all schools until at least May 20 and directed employees at nonessential businesses to stay home until further notice. Gatherings of more than five people are prohibited. The governor has stated that schools may remain closed until the fall.

“Residents should continue to heed the advice of their chief elected officials and stay home as much as possible and continue to practice social distancing to avoid exposure and further spread of the virus,” Stelmaszek said.

The state Department of Public Health now publishes a report at ct.gov/coronavirus that breaks down positive COVID-19 cases by town.

brian.gioiele@hearstmediact.com