SHELTON — The Board of Aldermen have appointed four people to the city’s five-member EMS Commission, drawing opposition from the panel’s leader who is also an alderman.

The aldermen, at its meeting Thursday, voted 5-2, with Noreen McGorty and David Gidwani opposed, to appoint Republicans Eric Graf, Justin Sabatino and Christopher Motasky and Democrat Karen Tomko-McGovern to the EMS Commission. The four join McGorty, the commission’s chairwoman.

Out of the commission are Thomas DeMarco, Beth Tiberio, Nancy Minotti and Karen Minopoli.

Before the vote, McGorty said she objected to the removal of Minotti, a Republican, and Minopoli, a Democrat, since neither sought to leave the commission. She said DeMarco and Tiberio had expressed a desire to step away.

“I do not support their removal,” McGorty said of the now-departed Minotti and Minopoli.

McGorty stated Minopoli’s term had expired, but Minotti’s had not, but neither had sought to be replaced.

In other business, the aldermen approved $15,000 to rehab the 1995 ladder truck, which has since been replaced by the newly purchased fire truck.

Mayor Mark Lauretti said, in his estimation, the truck still has value. He said the ladder and pump must be removed from the vehicle, as well as additional rehab work. Once completed, Lauretti said the truck could be used by public works, parks or the fire department in another capacity.

The aldermen also approved payments of $2,790 to corporation counsel Teodosio Stanek LLC and $1,039.50 to assistant corporation counsel Thomas Cotter to cover legal expenses.

brian.gioiele@hearstmediact.com