Fourteen Shelton school staffers earn tenure

SHELTON — Fourteen school staffers were honored this week for achieving tenure.

The Board of Education, at its meeting Wednesday, recognized the following teachers for reaching this milestone:

Kristin Baningoso, Shelton High special education teacher; Katherine Coe, Perry Hill School special education teacher; Molly Daly, Elizabeth Shelton School teacher; Alaina DiVita, Perry Hill School teacher; Amanada Durante, Mohegan School speech and language pathologist; Dana Fusco, Mohegan School teacher; Pamela Garrett, Shelton High career technology teacher; Kyle Moran, Shelton Intermediate School math teacher; Joanna Nappi, Booth Hill School social worker; Jennifer Permar, Perry Hill School teacher; Kathleen Russell, Shelton Intermediate School special education teacher; Bryan Sharkey, Shelton Intermediate School special education teacher; Jacqueline Stevens, Perry Hill School teacher; and Christopher Testani, Elizabeth Shelton School teacher.

