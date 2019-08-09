Fourth marijuana dispensary to open Tuesday in Bismarck

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota's fourth medical marijuana is expected to open next week.

State officials say Harvest will open Tuesday in Bismarck. KFGO reports the North Dakota Department of Health has issued more than 900 cards to qualifying patients.

Dispensaries are already open in Fargo, Grand Forks, and Williston. The next dispensary to open is expected to be in Jamestown followed by Devils Lake.

___

Information from: KFGO-AM, http://www.kfgo.com