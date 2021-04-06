France opens giant stadium for vaccinations amid virus surge April 6, 2021 Updated: April 6, 2021 10:41 a.m.
People arrive at the Stade de France stadium to be vaccinated against Covid-19 in Saint-Denis, outside Paris, Tuesday, April 6, 2021. While France remains far behind Britain and the United States in terms of vaccinating its population, the pace is starting to pick up. (Thomas Samson, Pool via AP)
People are guided upon their arrival at the Stade de France stadium to be vaccinated against COVID-19 in Saint-Denis, outside Paris, Tuesday, April 6, 2021. While France remains far behind Britain and the United States in terms of vaccinating its population, the pace is starting to pick up. (Thomas Samson, Pool via AP)
People queue as they arrive at the Stade de France stadium to be vaccinated against COVID-19 in Saint-Denis, outside Paris, Tuesday, April 6, 2021. While France remains far behind Britain and the United States in terms of vaccinating its population, the pace is starting to pick up. (Thomas Samson, Pool via AP)
People wait to be vaccinated against Covid-19 at a vaccination centre set up at the Stade de France stadium in Saint-Denis, outside Paris, Tuesday, April 6, 2021. While France remains far behind Britain and the United States in terms of vaccinating its population, the pace is starting to pick up. (Thomas Samson, Pool via AP)
People queue as they arrive at the Stade de France stadium to be vaccinated against COVID-19 in Saint-Denis, outside Paris, Tuesday, April 6, 2021. While France remains far behind Britain and the United States in terms of vaccinating its population, the pace is starting to pick up. (Thomas Samson, Pool via AP)
PARIS (AP) — France sought Tuesday to speed up its vaccine rollout by opening mass vaccination centers across the country, including the Stade de France stadium north of Paris, as infections surge and hospitals approach saturation.
The move came a day after new nationwide restrictions were enforced, including a three-week school closure, a month-long domestic travel ban and the closing of non-essential shops.