France's $35B innovation plan includes nuclear reactor funds SYLVIE CORBET, The Associated Press Oct. 12, 2021 Updated: Oct. 12, 2021 9:46 a.m.
PARIS (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday unveiled a 5-year, 30 billion-euro ($35 billion) investment plan for developing innovative technology and industrial activity, including building small nuclear reactors, electric cars and greener airplanes.
The goal of the state-funded France 2030 plan is to boost France's economic growth over the next decade amid growing global competition with China and the United States, Macron said. The money will start being spent next year, he said.