France's Macron presses Putin over Navalny, Ukraine

PARIS (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron urged Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday to cool tensions with Ukraine, and expressed “grave concern” about the health of jailed Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny.

In a conversation with Putin, the French president insisted on the need to respect Navalny’s “fundamental rights,” according to Macron’s office. Russian authorities on Monday ordered Navalny’s offices to halt their activities, as part of a legal battle amid a sweeping crackdown on Putin’s chief domestic foe.