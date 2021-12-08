France tries to end crisis with Algeria, resume cooperation

ALGIERS, Algeria (AP) — France's top diplomat sought to smooth over a months-long crisis with Algeria that stirred up colonial-era tensions, paying a visit Wednesday to Algiers, where the countries agreed to resume cooperation toward peace in Libya and on other international issues.

Standing alongside his tense-looking counterpart Ramtane Lamamra, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said his trip was aimed at “renewing a relationship of trust” and “looking to the future to work on the revival and deepening of our partnership.”