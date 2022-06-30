Frank Daniels, ex-AP chair and newspaper publisher, dies

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Former Associated Press board chair Frank A. Daniels Jr., who shepherded The News & Observer of Raleigh through an era of political and economic transformation in the New South, died Thursday at age 90.
Daniels, whose family owned the North Carolina newspaper for over a century before it was sold to McClatchy Newspapers Inc. in 1995, died at a Raleigh retirement community where he lived, according to his son, Frank Daniels III. The son said his father died after a month of declining health.