Fraudulent letter claims recipient is identity theft victim

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — The New Hampshire attorney general’s office on Monday warned residents about reports of scammers sending out a fraudulent letter that appears to be from the office and claims that the recipient's identity has been used by someone to buy products online.

The letter also claims that the attorney general's office is investigating the “unsanctioned transaction" and warns the recipient that accounts linked with their Social Security number will be shut down unless the recipient buys gift cards and sends cash, the attorney general's office said.