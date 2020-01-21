Free income tax prep available

FILE - This Feb. 13, 2019 file photo shows multiple forms printed from the Internal Revenue Service web page. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic) FILE - This Feb. 13, 2019 file photo shows multiple forms printed from the Internal Revenue Service web page. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic) Photo: Keith Srakocic / Associated Press Photo: Keith Srakocic / Associated Press Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Free income tax prep available 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

TEAM will offer free tax preparation and filing services to eligible Valley households needing to file their 2019 returns.

TEAM will be at 30 Elizabeth Street, Derby, Mondays noon to 4 p.m. and Wednesdays 4 to 8 p.m.; Derby Neck Library, 307 Hawthorne Avenue, Derby, Sundays 1 to 4 p.m.; and Milford Senior Center, 9 Jepson Drive, Milford, on Sundays, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., and Mondays, 5 to 8 p.m.

The Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program prepared more than 1,200 income tax returns last year. TEAM is a private, nonprofit human services agency serving the greater Valley region and Milford whose mission is to strengthen communities by educating, supporting and empowering individuals and families.

VITA is a financial literacy initiative providing free tax preparation services for individual or family incomes less than $56,000 per year. TEAM’s IRS-trained volunteers not only prepare/file basic tax returns - they also educate participants on the Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC), child tax credits, and many other tax-related issues and opportunities.