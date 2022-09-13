Iconic French New Wave director Jean-Luc Godard dead at 91 JAMEY KEATEN and THOMAS ADAMSON, Associated Press Sep. 13, 2022 Updated: Sep. 13, 2022 8:35 p.m.
GENEVA (AP) — Jean-Luc Godard, the iconic “enfant terrible” of the French New Wave who revolutionized popular cinema in 1960 with his first feature, “Breathless,” and stood for years among the film world's most influential directors, died Tuesday. He was 91.
Godard died peacefully and surrounded by loved ones at his home in the Swiss town of Rolle, on Lake Geneva, his family said in a statement. The statement gave assisted suicide, which is legal in Switzerland, as the cause of death.
JAMEY KEATEN and THOMAS ADAMSON