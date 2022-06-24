From joy to anger, faith leaders react to Roe's reversal DAVID CRARY, AP National Writer June 24, 2022 Updated: June 24, 2022 2:18 p.m.
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
1 of9 Anti-abortion protesters celebrates after the news of Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade outside the Supreme Court in Washington, Friday, June 24, 2022. The Supreme Court has ended constitutional protections for abortion that had been in place nearly 50 years, a decision by its conservative majority to overturn the court's landmark abortion cases. Jose Luis Magana/AP Show More Show Less
2 of9 Abortion-rights activists react following Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade in Washington, Friday, June 24, 2022. The Supreme Court has ended constitutional protections for abortion that had been in place nearly 50 years, a decision by its conservative majority to overturn the court's landmark abortion cases. Jacquelyn Martin/AP Show More Show Less 3 of9
4 of9 Abortion-rights protesters regroup and protest following Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, federally protected right to abortion, outside the Supreme Court in Washington, Friday, June 24, 2022. The Supreme Court has ended constitutional protections for abortion that had been in place nearly 50 years, a decision by its conservative majority to overturn the court's landmark abortion cases. Gemunu Amarasinghe Show More Show Less
5 of9 People celebrate outside the Supreme Court, Friday, June 24, 2022, in Washington. The Supreme Court has ended constitutional protections for abortion that had been in place nearly 50 years, a decision by its conservative majority to overturn the court's landmark abortion cases. Jacquelyn Martin/AP Show More Show Less 6 of9
7 of9 FILE - In this photo provided by Felicity Figueroa, the Rev. Sarah Halverson-Cano, second from left, senior pastor of Irvine United Congregational Church in Irvine, Calif., leads congregants during a rally supporting abortion access, in Santa Ana, Calif., May 3, 2022. Religious Americans are deeply divided in their views on abortion, and reactions from faith leaders ranged from elation to anger after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, the landmark 1973 decision that made abortion legal nationwide. The ruling issued Friday, June 24, was hailed by leading Catholic bishops, even though a majority of U.S. Catholics support abortion rights, and it also was welcomed by many evangelical Christian leaders.(Felicity Figueroa via AP) Show More Show Less
8 of9 FILE - In this photo provided by Felicity Figueroa, Rabbi Stephen Einstein, left, founding rabbi of Congregation B'nai Tzedek in Fountain Valley, Calif., stands with the Rev. Sarah Halverson-Cano, senior pastor of Irvine United Congregational Church in Irvine, Calif., at a rally supporting abortion access, in Santa Ana, Calif., May 3, 2022. Religious Americans are deeply divided in their views on abortion, and reactions from faith leaders ranged from elation to anger after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, the landmark 1973 decision that made abortion legal nationwide. The ruling issued Friday, June 24, was hailed by leading Catholic bishops, even though a majority of U.S. Catholics support abortion rights, and it also was welcomed by many evangelical Christian leaders. (Felicity Figueroa via AP) Show More Show Less
9 of9
Religious Americans are deeply divided in their views on abortion, and reactions from faith leaders ranged from elation to anger after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, the landmark 1973 decision that made abortion legal nationwide.
The ruling issued Friday was hailed by leading Catholic bishops, even though a majority of U.S. Catholics support abortion rights.