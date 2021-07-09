Fuel spill on 1-10 in Mississippi slows traffic amid cleanup

BILOXI, Miss. (AP) — A crash on Interstate 10 early Friday caused a fuel spill that slowed traffic for hours as a crew worked to keep the mess from polluting the Wolf River, Mississippi officials said.

A tractor-trailer spilled 150 gallons (568 litres) of fuel in a wreck with an SUV at about 3:30 a.m. in coastal Harrison County, the Sun Herald reported. The spill went into the soil alongside the interstate and threatened to seep into the river nearby, Harrison County Fire Chief Pat Sullivan said.