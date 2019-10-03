Full moon hike at Nicholdale Farm Oct. 13

The Shelton Trails Committee and Shelton Land Conservation Trust will be co-sponsoring a full moon hike on Sunday, Oct. 13, at 7 p.m. The event will take place at the Shelton Land Conservation Trust’s Nicholdale Farm property.

After a short walk through a moonlit meadow, the group will gather around a campfire for a marshmallow roast. Participants should meet at the main parking lot for Nicholdale Farm, GPS location 324 Leavenworth Road. Look for the “trailhead parking” sign.

Registration is not required. Children and leashed pets are welcome. The trail is uneven and not stroller-friendly. Attendees are advised to dress for the weather and bring a flashlight or headlamp.

In case of inclement or cloudy weather, check sheltontrailscom.blogspot.com/p/work-part.html for updates. To receive email notifications of future Shelton Trails Committee events, send your email address to sheltontrailscommittee@gmail.com.