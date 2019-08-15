Funding for intersection work, other projects approved

Work will be moving forward on the Huntington Street and Buddington Road intersection improvements.

Approval of this work was among more than a half dozen items for which the Board of Aldermen, during its meeting, Thursday, Aug. 8, voted to appropriate funds.

Concerning the intersection work project, the aldermen voted to pay $43,864.41 to Wengell, McDonnell & Costello, Inc., for engineering and inspection services, and $236,349 to John J. Brennan Construction Co. for the work itself. All funds will come from the city’s general fund, but the aldermen noted that 90 percent will ultimately be reimbursed by the state.

“This is a good deal by anyone’s standards,” said board President John Anglace, Jr.

The project, which was first discussed in 2017, is slated for construction under the Local Road Accident Reduction Program / Surface Transportation Program administered by the Connecticut Department of Transportation. The plans call for reconstructing the Buddington Road approach to Huntington Street by eliminating the traffic island and adding an exclusive southbound left turn lane on Huntington Street.

Also on Thursday, the Board of Aldermen:

* Approved a $27,891 payment to Ansonia-based Teodosio & Sons Construction Co. for the installation of sidewalks at Canal Street East, the former Chromium Process Plant site.

* Voted to spend $11,265.12 for the purchase of four new lights on Canal Street. The cost of the new lights is $10,000, with an additional $1,265.12 needed for the purchase of electrical materials to install the lights. The new lighting style will be purchased from Hubbell Lighting, the vendor that has supplied the lights since 2012 for the Riverwalk lighting project.

* Voted to pay $44,840 to A&B Mechanical for the replacement of roof top air conditioning units at the Richard O. Belden Cultural Center. The aldermen also appropriated $25,346 for the emergency replacement of an air conditioning unit for the Living Hope Church, also located in the cultural center. These funds will come from bonding.

* Approved a $2,100 reimbursement to William Kulmann of 65 Oak Avenue to cover repairs he made to the sidewalk in front of the property. In all, Kulmann had some 210 square feet of public concrete sidewalk replaced.

* Approved $2,541 for the purchase and installation of two magnetic hold-open arms on the existing Plumb Memorial Library elevator doors. The hold-open doors will be tied to the library’s alarm system, so should the alarm activate, doors will close automatically.

* Approved $29,590 to pay Multiforce Systems Corp. to replace the fuel island terminals for the police department and the public works department.

* Voted to appropriate $7,000 for the purchase and installation of epoxy and the alarm system for an Echo Hose Fire House floor. The funds will come from bonding.

* Approved payment of $2,763.75 to the city’s corporation counsel, Teodosio Stanek, LLC, for legal fees.

