LOGANSPORT, Ind. (AP) — A public funeral will be held Sept. 14 for the 22-year-old Marine from Logansport who was killed in Afghanistan.

U.S. Marine Cpl. Humberto Sanchez was one of 13 military service members killed inside the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, by a suicide bomber on Aug. 26. At least 170 Afghans also were killed.