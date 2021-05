SALISBURY, Md. (AP) — Funeral services are being held Monday for a Delaware police officer who died after authorities say he was attacked while responding to a fight.

Hundreds of officers from Delaware, Maryland and other states and members of the community that Delmar police Cpl. Keith Heacook served are expected to attend. Heacook, a 22-year veteran of the department, was married and had a 12-year-old son.