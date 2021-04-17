The queen says goodbye to Philip, continues her reign alone DANICA KIRKA and JILL LAWLESS, Associated Press April 17, 2021 Updated: April 17, 2021 5:19 p.m.
1 of47 Britain's Queen Elizabeth II sits alone in St. George’s Chapel during the funeral of Prince Philip, the man who had been by her side for 73 years, at Windsor Castle, Windsor, England, Saturday April 17, 2021. Prince Philip died April 9 at the age of 99 after 73 years of marriage to Britain's Queen Elizabeth II. (Jonathan Brady/Pool via AP) Jonathan Brady/AP Show More Show Less
2 of47 Pall bearers carry the coffin arriving at St George's Chapel for the funeral of Britain's Prince Philip inside Windsor Castle in Windsor, England, Saturday, April 17, 2021. Prince Philip died April 9 at the age of 99 after 73 years of marriage to Britain's Queen Elizabeth II. (Justin Tallis/Pool via AP) Justin Tallis/AP Show More Show Less 3 of47
4 of47 Prince Charles follows the coffin of his father Britain's Prince Philip during the funeral inside Windsor Castle in Windsor, England, Saturday, April 17, 2021. Prince Philip died April 9 at the age of 99 after 73 years of marriage to Britain's Queen Elizabeth II. (Hannah McKay/Pool via AP) Hannah McKay/AP Show More Show Less
5 of47 From front left, Britain's Prince Charles, Prince Andrew. Prince Edward, Prince William, Peter Phillips, Prince Harry, Earl of Snowdon and Tim Laurence follow the coffin the coffin makes it's way past the Round Tower during the funeral of Britain's Prince Philip inside Windsor Castle in Windsor, England Saturday April 17, 2021. (Leon Neal/Pool via AP) Leon Neal/AP Show More Show Less 6 of47
7 of47 Britain's Prince William, left, and Prince Harry follow the coffin as it slowly makes its way in a ceremonial procession during the funeral of Britain's Prince Philip inside Windsor Castle in Windsor, England, Saturday, April 17, 2021. (Gareth Fuller/Pool via AP) Gareth Fuller/AP Show More Show Less
8 of47 From left, Prince Andrew, Prince Edward, Prince Charles and Princess Anne arrive after walking in a procession behind the coffin of Prince Philip, with other members of the Royal family during the funeral of Britain's Prince Philip inside Windsor Castle in Windsor, England, Saturday, April 17, 2021. Prince Philip died April 9 at the age of 99 after 73 years of marriage to Britain's Queen Elizabeth II. (Chris Jackson/Pool via AP) Chris Jackson/AP Show More Show Less 9 of47
10 of47 Britain's Queen Elizabeth watches as pallbearers carry the coffin of the Duke of Edinburgh during his funeral at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle, Windsor, England, Saturday April 17, 2021. Prince Philip died April 9 at the age of 99 after 73 years of marriage to Britain's Queen Elizabeth II. (Dominic Lipinski/Pool via AP) Dominic Lipinski/AP Show More Show Less
11 of47 Britain's Prince Charles, from front left, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew. Prince Edward, Prince William, Peter Phillips, Prince Harry, Earl of Snowdon, Tim Laurence and Queen Elizabeth II, in car at rear, follow the coffin as it makes it's way past the Round Tower during the funeral of Britain's Prince Philip inside Windsor Castle in Windsor, England Saturday April 17, 2021. (Leon Neal/Pool via AP) Leon Neal/AP Show More Show Less 12 of47
13 of47 A man walks past a portrait of Britain's Prince Philip ahead of his funeral in Windsor, England Saturday April 17, 2021. Philip died April 9 at the age of 99 after 73 years of marriage to Britain's Queen Elizabeth II. Coronavirus restrictions mean there will be only 30 mourners for the service, including the widowed queen, her four children and her eight grandchildren. Frank Augstein/AP Show More Show Less
14 of47 Britain's Queen Elizabeth II follows the coffin in a car as it makes it's way past the Round Tower during the funeral of Britain's Prince Philip inside Windsor Castle in Windsor, England Saturday April 17, 2021. (Leon Neal/Pool via AP) Leon Neal/AP Show More Show Less 15 of47
16 of47 The coffin arrives at St George's Chapel for the funeral of Britain's Prince Philip inside Windsor Castle in Windsor, England, Saturday, April 17, 2021. (Kirsty Wigglesworth/Pool via AP) Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP Show More Show Less
17 of47 Britain's Queen Elizabeth II in St. George’s Chapel during the funeral of Prince Philip, the man who had been by her side for 73 years, at Windsor Castle, Windsor, England, Saturday April 17, 2021. Prince Philip died April 9 at the age of 99 after 73 years of marriage to Britain's Queen Elizabeth II. (Yui Mok/Pool via AP) Yui Mok/AP Show More Show Less 18 of47
19 of47 The Grenadier Guards make their way past the Round Tower during the funeral of Britain's Prince Philip inside Windsor Castle in Windsor, England Saturday April 17, 2021. (Leon Neal/Pool via AP) Leon Neal/AP Show More Show Less
20 of47 Britain's Prince Charles sheds a tear as he follows the coffin as it makes it's way past the Round Tower during the funeral of Britain's Prince Philip inside Windsor Castle in Windsor, England Saturday April 17, 2021. (Leon Neal/Pool via AP) Leon Neal/AP Show More Show Less 21 of47
22 of47 Prince William, the Duke of Cambridge and Prince Harry walk in the procession, ahead of Britain Prince Philip's funeral at Windsor Castle, Windsor, England, Saturday April 17, 2021. Prince Philip died April 9 at the age of 99 after 73 years of marriage to Britain's Queen Elizabeth II. (Victoria Jones/Pool via AP) Victoria Jones/AP Show More Show Less
23 of47 Prince Charles follows the coffin of his father Britain's Prince Philip during the funeral inside Windsor Castle in Windsor, England, Saturday, April 17, 2021. Prince Philip died April 9 at the age of 99 after 73 years of marriage to Britain's Queen Elizabeth II. (Hannah McKay/Pool via AP) Hannah McKay/AP Show More Show Less 24 of47
25 of47 Members of the 1st Battalion Grenadier Guards place the coffin of Britain's Prince Philip onto a modified Jaguar Land Rover in the Quadrangle at Windsor Castle in Windsor, England, Saturday, April 17, 2021 ahead of the funeral of Britain's Prince Philip. Prince Philip died April 9 at the age of 99 after 73 years of marriage to Britain's Queen Elizabeth II. (Adrian Dennis/Pool via AP) Adrian Dennis/AP Show More Show Less
26 of47 In this 2003 photo released by Buckingham Palace Friday April 16, 2021, a personal photograph of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip Duke of Edinburgh at the top of the Coyles of Muick, Scotland, in this photo taken by Sophie The Countess of Wessex in 2003. (The Countess of Wessex/Buckingham Palace via AP) The Countess of Wessex/AP Show More Show Less 27 of47
28 of47 A woman wears a face covering with a picture of the Duke of Edinburgh as he walks along the Long Walk in Windsor, Saturday, April 17, 2021. Britain's Prince Philip, husband of Queen Elizabeth II, died Friday April 9, aged 99, his funeral service takes place at Windsor Castle in St George's Chapel. Frank Augstein/AP Show More Show Less
29 of47 Britain's Queen Elizabeth II arrives ahead of Britain Prince Philip's funeral at Windsor Castle, Windsor, England, Saturday April 17, 2021. Prince Philip died April 9 at the age of 99 after 73 years of marriage to Britain's Queen Elizabeth II. (Jonathan Brady/Pool via AP) Jonathan Brady/AP Show More Show Less 30 of47
31 of47 The coffin is carried inside the St George's Chapel for the funeral of Britain's Prince Philip inside Windsor Castle in Windsor, England, Saturday, April 17, 2021. (Kirsty Wigglesworth/Pool via AP) Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP Show More Show Less
32 of47 Artist Kaya Mar holds a portrait of Prince Philip ahead of the Prince's funeral in Windsor, England Saturday April 17, 2021. Philip died April 9 at the age of 99 after 73 years of marriage to Britain's Queen Elizabeth II. Coronavirus restrictions mean there will be only 30 mourners for the service, including the widowed queen, her four children and her eight grandchildren. Frank Augstein/AP Show More Show Less 33 of47
34 of47 Members of the military are gathered in the Quadrangle at Windsor Castle in Windsor, England, Saturday, April 17, 2021 ahead of the funeral of Britain's Prince Philip. Prince Philip died April 9 at the age of 99 after 73 years of marriage to Britain's Queen Elizabeth II. (Adrian Dennis/Pool via AP) Adrian Dennis/AP Show More Show Less
35 of47 The coffin arrives at St George's Chapel for the funeral of Britain's Prince Philip inside Windsor Castle in Windsor, England, Saturday, April 17, 2021. Prince Philip died April 9 at the age of 99 after 73 years of marriage to Britain's Queen Elizabeth II. (Justin Tallis/Pool via AP) Justin Tallis/AP Show More Show Less 36 of47
37 of47 A picture of Britain's Prince Philip with Queen Elizabeth ahead of his funeral in Windsor, England Saturday April 17, 2021. Philip died April 9 at the age of 99 after 73 years of marriage to Britain's Queen Elizabeth II. Coronavirus restrictions mean there will be only 30 mourners for the service, including the widowed queen, her four children and her eight grandchildren. Frank Augstein/AP Show More Show Less
38 of47 Britain's Prince Harry, right, Prince William, Peter Phillips, left, follow the coffin in a ceremonial procession for the funeral of Britain's Prince Philip inside Windsor Castle in Windsor, England Saturday April 17, 2021. Prince Philip died April 9 at the age of 99 after 73 years of marriage to Britain's Queen Elizabeth II. (Alastair Grant/Pool via AP) Alastair Grant/AP Show More Show Less 39 of47
40 of47 Britain's Queen Elizabeth II arrives ahead of Britain Prince Philip's funeral at Windsor Castle, Windsor, England, Saturday April 17, 2021. Prince Philip died April 9 at the age of 99 after 73 years of marriage to Britain's Queen Elizabeth II. (Jonathan Brady/Pool via AP) Jonathan Brady/AP Show More Show Less
41 of47 Prince William, left, and Prince Harry follow the coffin in a ceremonial procession for the funeral of Britain's Prince Philip inside Windsor Castle in Windsor, England Saturday April 17, 2021. Prince Philip died April 9 at the age of 99 after 73 years of marriage to Britain's Queen Elizabeth II. (Alastair Grant/Pool via AP) Alastair Grant/AP Show More Show Less 42 of47
43 of47 Prince Harry sits alone at St. George’s Chapel during the funeral for Prince Philip, at Windsor Castle, Windsor, England, Saturday April 17, 2021. Prince Philip died April 9 at the age of 99 after 73 years of marriage to Britain's Queen Elizabeth II. (Yui Mok/Pool via AP) Yui Mok/AP Show More Show Less
44 of47 Members of the military line the Quadrangle as they wait the arrival of the coffin carrying The Duke of Edinburgh, ahead of his funeral at Windsor Castle, Windsor, England, Saturday April 17, 2021. Prince Philip died April 9 at the age of 99 after 73 years of marriage to Britain's Queen Elizabeth II. (Johnathan Buckmaster/Pool via AP) Johnathan Buckmaster/AP Show More Show Less 45 of47
46 of47 Britain's Prince Andrew inside St. George’s Chapel during the funeral of his father, Prince Philip, at Windsor Castle, Windsor, England, Saturday April 17, 2021. Prince Philip died April 9 at the age of 99 after 73 years of marriage to Britain's Queen Elizabeth II. (Yui Mok/Pool via AP) Yui Mok/AP Show More Show Less
47 of47
WINDSOR, England (AP) — Sitting by herself at the funeral of Prince Philip on Saturday, Queen Elizabeth cut a regal, but solitary figure: still the monarch, but now alone.
The queen sat apart from family members at the simple but somber ceremony at Windsor Castle, in accordance with strict social distancing rules during the coronavirus pandemic. But if the ceremony had been for anyone else, at her side would have been her husband of 73 years, who gave a lifetime of service to the crown.
DANICA KIRKA and JILL LAWLESS