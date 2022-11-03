G7 ministers meet with Ukraine war, China ties on agenda

MUENSTER, Germany (AP) — Top diplomats from the world’s major industrialized democracies are grappling with the implications of Russia’s war in Ukraine, China’s growing economic clout and aims on Taiwan, and Iran’s crackdown on antigovernment protesters as they opened two days of talks on Thursday.
Meeting in the western German city of Muenster, foreign ministers from the Group of Seven nations were taking stock of the situation in Ukraine more than eight months since Russia invaded the country, exacerbating food and energy shortages and creating ripple effects far from Europe.