GE Appliances to expand production, add 260 jobs

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — GE Appliances announced Tuesday that it plans to expand production and add 260 new jobs at its manufacturing complex in Louisville, Kentucky.

A $62 million investment will expand production of washers, dryers, dishwashers and refrigerators in the 750-acre manufacturing complex known as Appliance Park, the company said in a statement.

The announcement is "another demonstration of our commitment to continue enhancing our manufacturing footprint in the United States to serve more customers and owners faster and better,” said Kevin Nolan, president and chief executive officer for GE Appliances.

The statement said consumers are staying home and using their appliances more often due to the coronavirus pandemic and a desire for for sanitization cycles on washers and dishwashers is one factor driving increased demand.

The expansion is expected to be completed by the first quarter of next year.