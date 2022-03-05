GMU students hope bee honey will help find human remains

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. (AP) — A group of George Mason University forensic science students are preparing an experiment with hopes they will demonstrate how honey can help lead authorities to missing human remains.

Anthony Falsetti, an associate professor in GMU’s forensic science program, and others say proteins in bee honey contain troves of biochemical information that’s already widely used by scientists and government agencies to detect illegal pesticides in green products and fruit, or for measuring the amounts of heavy metal or microplastic pollutants in the air.

“Whatever’s in the environment, gets into the plant. … Bees take in a sample of the environment wherever they go,” Falsetti said.

Falsetti said his GMU forensic science students will use a similar strategy to gather data in their study, but they will be searching for human proteins they also believe exist in the small samples of honey they will gather later for analysis.

The new experiment takes place at the university’s outdoor forensics laboratory, scheduled to open this spring at George Mason’s Science and Technology Campus in Manassas. The 5-acre facility features an inner fenced-in “body farm,” where students will soon help bury corpses provided to the university by the Virginia State Anatomical Program. The bodies will be placed in pre-dug graves of varying depths, already prepared in advance by the students.

“(Remains) are screened by the state to make sure they do not have a contagious disease,” said Stafford resident Mary Ellen O’Toole, a retired FBI special agent and current director of the forensic science program at George Mason University. “The inner 1 acre will not disturb the surrounding community.”

Falsetti said there are only eight U.S. universities where students are using human remains in forensic science experiments.

Last November, about 80 varieties of plants were strategically planted by students and researchers near the spots where the human remains will be placed. By late spring, the flowers will bear highly scented white and yellow blossoms neither typical to the campus, nor native to Virginia at all. With a bee flight radius of just over three miles, Falsetti said the unique types of flowers close to the remains will help students maintain accountability of those bees that have touched down on the special flora.

Students have already gathered samples of honey from the existing cluster of hives on the Manassas campus and will use data from those samples as a baseline in the upcoming experiment. Falsetti expects the new crop of honey will be ready for sampling by late spring or early summer.

Alessandra Luchini, a professor in the university’s Center for Applied Proteomics and Molecular Medicine, perfected the method to effectively extract the countless proteins from bee honey that are later analyzed in search of the presence of human remains.

“Proteins can tell us a more precise story of what organisms have touched the honey and what organisms the bees have interacted with,” Luchini said.

Luchini said the same technology used for years in cancer and infectious disease research will be used in the GMU honeybee experiment. Luchini said the experiment centers around an enormous mass spectrometer machine that scientists at the university maintain and operate to analyze proteins.

“It spits out hundreds of thousands of different proteins without having any presumption,” Luchini said. “It’s just a very unbiased method.”

Falsetti said finding human remains in honey samples could one day aid criminal investigators in a large area searching for a missing person. He said samples of honey could be collected from beehives in an area presumed to contain a body and then analyzed. As bees operate within the wide range of their hives, the locations of existing hives could then be triangulated to help investigators determine an approximate location where the body might be found.

“It’s a good area,” Luchini said. “It depends on the frequency of the hives.”

Keith Tignor, the state apiarist within Virginia’s Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, estimates there are between “2,500 and 3,000, if not more” people involved in beekeeping across the state. With so many beehives already up and operating in a hobby that’s gaining popularity in some locations, many ordinary citizens could one day help authorities solve a crime.

“We can use existing beehives and the sampling is nonevasive, it’s just a small spoon of honey,” Luchini said. “Give us a spoon of honey and you could help solve the biggest crime of the century.”

Falsetti said the Manassas campus hosts about 300 undergraduate forensic science majors and 90 graduate students. O’Toole said students in today’s forensic science programs are well-versed in courses such as chemistry, biology, physics and math, and said about 85 percent of the students are women.

“As they reach their junior and senior year, and certainly if they’re a graduate student, then they start to learn how to apply that science to crime scenes,” said O’Toole.