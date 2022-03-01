GOP lawmakers doubt adequacy of school grant program audit

Republican state legislators raised concerns Tuesday that a planned external audit of Connecticut's school construction funding program may fall short of what's needed to get to the “truth” about what, if anything, was amiss in a contracting process currently under federal investigation.
Senate Minority Leader Kevin Kelly, a Republican from Stratford, said the independent auditors being hired by Democratic Gov. Ned Lamont's administration should look into the municipalities that received state school construction grants, considering some local officials have said they felt pressured to hire certain contractors for those projects.