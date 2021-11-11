GOP leaders say little to condemn violent political rhetoric JILL COLVIN, Associated Press Nov. 11, 2021 Updated: Nov. 11, 2021 7:13 p.m.
NEW YORK (AP) — In the past week, Republican Rep. Paul Gosar tweeted a video showing a character with his face killing a figure with Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's face. Several of the 13 House Republicans who backed a bipartisan infrastructure bill said they faced threats after their vote. In one profanity-laced voicemail, a caller labeled Rep. Fred Upton a “traitor” and wished death for the Michigan Republican, his family and staff.
The response from Republican leaders? Silence.